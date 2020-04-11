Third local coronavirus death is a Bakersfield army veteran

The third death from COVID-19 in Kern County is a Bakersfield army veteran.

William Henderson died on Wednesday at age 82 after being hospitalized with the virus.

He was a regular at Coronado Church in Oildale.

“One of our little old ladies was senior citizen, and he would carry her purse and her bible for her because she was on a walker,” Pastor Jack Lee recalled.

A fellow parishioner, Lisa Mundy also tested positive for the virus from the church.

“She’s a tough girl,” Lee said. “I’m just praying for her daily like I did for William and the others in our church.”



Lee doesn’t believe their two cases are linked because Mundy hasn’t attended service in a couple of months.

Lee says there are a few other sick people from the church, but they have all tested negative for the COVID-19.

“I think the worst thing about this virus is that you’re so isolated. She’s by herself, he was by himself,” Lee said.



Once quarantine restrictions are lifted, Henderson’s family plans to have a memorial at Coronado.



His family has started a GoFundMe page with a $3,000 goal. You can donate here.