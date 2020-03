Click here for a list of local restaurants and stores with delivery and pick up options.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case in the county.

There are now three residents who have tested positive and are recovering at home, officials said in a release Thursday afternoon.

There is also a person from outside the county who tested positive after traveling here.

There are currently 244 coronavirus tests pending for Kern County residents, public health officials said. Seventy-eight tests have returned negative.