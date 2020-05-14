These days, a commercial burglary arrest can draw an additional charge: looting

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has found an unusual way to keep certain alleged thieves behind bars rather than release them on zero bail, per last month’s order intended to minimize the number of people in jail throughout California.

The solution: Charge them with looting.

Looting is a special sort of crime because involves especially vulnerable victims — people whose movements are limited because of extraordinary events that make them easier pickings for predators.

We associate looting during states of emergency with hurricanes, earthquakes, riots, wars and shattered storefront windows, but looting charges during a pandemic are no less appropriate, according to local officials — especially when the alternative to essentially turn most suspects loose.

The California Judicial Council, citing the governor’s state of emergency declaration, announced April 6 that all misdemeanor charges and certain lower-level felonies, including commercial burglary, would result in zero-bail for defendants. The idea is to keep jails as empty as possible because they’re potential incubators for the COVID-19 virus.

But it has also created new opportunities for criminals.

“A (grand theft auto) suspect honestly could get out of jail, go back and steal … the exact same car (that night), and it could still be the same deputy going to take that report,” said Lt. Joel Swanson of the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

Several of the state’s district attorneys have taken steps to prevent that kind of thing — and Kern County D.A. Cynthia Zimmer is one of them.

“Under these emergency orders for zero bail, a person would be immediately released, if they are caught,” Zimmer said. “Now, the fact that we can file (both charges of felony) business burglary and looting, they have to go to jail, and they have to qualify to post bail whatever the bail schedule is … set by the court.”

And looting is in many cases the appropriate charge, according to Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.

“We’re certainly in that type of environment now, where many of our businesses have shut their doors and complied with what the governor has asked them to do,” Terry said. “And we certainly appreciate that. But there are individuals in our community that are looking to take advantage of this circumstance, this environment, and these opportunities to victimize these businesses.”

Felony looting — specifically excluded from the state’s zero-bail provisions — elevates second-degree (non-residential) burglary and grand theft offenses that occur during a declared state of emergency to as much as three years in jail. But the immediate benefit to society is that it allows standard bail.

DA’s spokesman Joseph Kinzel tells KGET that Zimmer’s office filed 44 looting charges in April. (May numbers have not been tallied.) BPD has made at least 83 looting-related arrests since March 19, according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley. And the Sheriff’s Office has made approximately 40, according to Swanson.

The Southern California chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union did not respond to KGET’s request for comment, but the Northern California chapter, referring to similar action taken by the DAs in Tulare and Stanislaus counties, said in a prepared statement, those two “elected district attorneys are deliberately ignoring the advice of medical experts, choosing to flout mandatory statewide directives intended to save lives by reducing the number of people held in pretrial detention.”

That’s the trade-off — safer jails or safer streets. Kern County law enforcement leaders have let the world know where they stand on that question.