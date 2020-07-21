There’s a reason for the overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases in Kern County

There’s a major delay when it comes to local health officials reporting new positive cases of Covid-19. That could change as the Kern County Public Health Department brings more staff on to help report the cases.

It was a big shock when health officials announced nearly 500 new positive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. Then another surprise on Sunday with 719 cases and Monday with 787 cases. Within 72 hours, Kern’s caseload swelled. It was evident results were coming in quicker and health officials were able to tackle the extreme backlog.

Health officials cite a few reasons for the surge. More people are getting tested and public health workers are actively trying to fill the backlog and report the data.

The sudden spike in positive cases comes a few weeks after the protests in downtown Bakersfield and less than a week after Father’s Day. This worried medical professionals because the spike was big and came before the Fourth of July holiday.

Since then, testing has quadrupled. On top of the labs taking longer to process the results, health officials had a difficult time keeping up. Finally, the department was able to increase its staff and process the positive cases.

The same can be said for deaths. It’s been a few days since local officials announced a death to coronavirus. That doesn’t mean people stopped dying from the novel virus. There can be delays in reporting a death.