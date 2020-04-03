The Wonderful Company provides food baskets for employees during coronavirus pandemic

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The Wonderful Company announced they are providing family food baskets every week to employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company launched the “Wonderful Meal Program” and the “Family Basket Program” this week to help employees meet their needs. Each family basket provides two meals a day. They will also provide a weekly basket that includes essential items like paper goods, dry goods, fresh produce and other tough items to find.

“We’re an essential business so we continue to operate. Our employees don’t have the time to go to the grocery stores because they’re producing the food that’s feeding the world,” said Chief Operating Officer for Wonderful Philanthropy Andy Anzaldo.

Wonderful College Prep Academy is also doing their part to make sure families don’t go hungry. They are offering family grab-and-go meal packs for all family members of academy employees two days a week.