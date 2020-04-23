The Wonderful Company employee tests positive for coronavirus

(KGET) — The Wonderful Company confirmed Thursday that an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

17 News asked whether the employee worked in Lost Hills, but a company spokesman did not specify where the infected person was employed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, any employees who may have had contact with this individual are self-quarantining,” said David Shane in an email. “We have also been in touch with local health officials and have taken immediate steps recommended by them and the CDC, which include thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the entire facility and screening all employees for any signs of illness.”

The Wonderful Company, valued at $5 billion, has several high-profile brands including Fiji Water and Halos mandarins.