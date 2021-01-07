The race to end the pandemic: Kern County’s vaccination timeline explained

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic drags into its 300th day in Kern County as public health officials report 840 new cases and 2 new deaths. That means over 74,000 have caught the virus since March, which is one out of every 12 people. Over 39,000 are isolating at home while they recover from the virus, and the latest state data says 433 are hospitalized. So doctors say we’re facing the most severe surge of the pandemic so far, meanwhile incoming vaccines provide a light at the end of a long tunnel.

As limited resources slow the vaccine rollout, Kern Public Health created a tiered system to decide who gets the vaccine first. Officials say most frontline healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities have gotten their COVID-19 shots, knocking out the first tier of the first phase. Tier two began yesterday.

“Tier two includes workers in primary healthcare clinics, correctional facilities, urgent cares, and also public health field staff,” said Dr. Glenn Goldis, the Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical.

The third tier could come sooner than you think.

“In tier three which will hopefully come within the next week, we’ll open up to lab workers and dental clinics, and access to specialty clinic personnel also,” said Dr. Goldis.

After that comes vaccinations for those 75 and older as well as essential workers like teachers and the agricultural industry. Then comes those 65 years old and up, plus workers in fields like transportation and manufacturing. But that’s not all, it targets incarcerated and transient populations who face what the Health Department calls an “outbreak risk.”

The final step of the county’s plan before vaccines become available to the general public covers people 50 and older plus anyone over 16 with underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus. The CDC says 45.8% of Kern County residents have some type of comorbidity, ranging from smoking to obesity.

These plans cover every group that will be eligible for a vaccine before the general public. The county has a long way to go until we can say farewell to the pandemic once and for all. No one knows when vaccines will be available to anyone who wants one. Until then, masks and social distancing are the best ways to keep yourself and the community safe as we march through the darkest days of the pandemic.