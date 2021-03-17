The loves of their lives: Gus and Lucy Garza couldn’t be without each other. Covid-19 took them both

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is a love story. It is the story of Gus and Lucy Garza, married 52 years. Their marriage survived tragedy, celebrated joy, overcame challenges great and small.

And it ended the way it started, in one meaningful sense. The couple that did almost everything together died together — both from Covid-19. Gustavo, or Gus, on Jan. 25 at age 73. Lucy, five days later, Jan. 30, at age 72.

Their son, Gus Garza Jr. , who was hospitalized with Covid-19 himself for 15 days — said the family takes some solace in the fact that they went out together.

“My father would always say that if something ever happened to my mother that he wanted to go first,” he said, “because he couldn’t live without the love of his life.”

Daughter Maricela Garza Breceda — Mari to everyone who knows her — said they were happy, fun-loving people — her father in particular.

“He loved to dance,” she said. “Almost to his last day, you put on any song and you’ll see him dancing. I’m just so glad we created so many memories.”

Gus Sr. had survived stage four lung cancer — he had surgery in 2017 — but it probably also put him at greater risk of complications from Covid-19. A family member who had unknowingly been exposed at work probably passed along the virus.

Their son said they had talked about one day again seeing their third child — son Rey, who died from a brain aneurysm at age 19.

The Garzas leave behind seven grandchildren and a new great-grandchild they never got to meet.

“For a lot of people who don’t believe in this Covid or don’t understand or respect it,” he said, “it came with a price, and you’ve seen it. It’s hit a lot of families. We’ve had over 1,000 deaths now — and for us, unfortunately, it took our parents almost at the same time.”

There’s a hole in the Garza family now — two holes — but consolation in the fact that one will not have to try to do something their children are certain neither could have done — live without the other.