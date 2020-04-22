Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

The Hens Roost, Kaiser Permanente partnering on new Farm to Frontline program

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente and The Hens Roost are partnering to offer Farm to Frontline, a new program connecting farm-fresh produce to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

A food pickup location as part of the restaurant’s Virtual Farmers Market is being added on April 29 behind Kaiser Permanente, located at 2531 Chester Ave., giving workers easier access to food. The location will be open from 1-6 p.m. and is available to the public. 

“We hope this news is welcomed and that our community of healthcare workers and their families are staying safe, healthy and well fed during this time,” The Hens Roost said. 

Ordering for the location will begin on Thursday and close on Saturday for pickup on April 29. When ordering, make sure to select the new location under the “Pick Up Locations” section. To order, visit https://bit.ly/2VsqFJE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News