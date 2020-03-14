The Bridge Bible Church cancels all large gatherings because of coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bridge Bible Church said it is taking several steps for its church services as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

The Bridge Bible Church said it is canceling all gatherings and activities until further notice and will stream Sunday services online.

On its Facebook page, Pastor Jeff Gowling said the church campus at 12225 Stockdale Highway will be closed following guidance from state health officials.

Services will not be live, but the sermon messages will be made available at their website and via email.