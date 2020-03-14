The BLVD entertainment venue is staying open, has increased cleaning measures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The BLVD, a massive entertainment venue and restaurant that features laser tag and bowling, announced Saturday it will remain open but has new cleaning procedures in effect because of concerns over COVID-19.

“We can not afford to shut our doors but we can do our part to provide a clean environment for our guests,” Chief Operating Officer Katie Corrigan said in an email.

The establishment is now doing the following: