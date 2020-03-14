Breaking News
The BLVD entertainment venue is staying open, has increased cleaning measures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The BLVD, a massive entertainment venue and restaurant that features laser tag and bowling, announced Saturday it will remain open but has new cleaning procedures in effect because of concerns over COVID-19.

“We can not afford to shut our doors but we can do our part to provide a clean environment for our guests,” Chief Operating Officer Katie Corrigan said in an email.

The establishment is now doing the following:

  • Every 30 minutes, every employee wipes down point of sale stations, door handles and washes their hands before returning to work.
  • Employees regularly clean bowling lane areas, disinfecting bowling balls, touchscreens, booths and tables.
  • Before seating guests, tables, booths, chairs, bar menus, ketchup and mustard bottles and salt and peppers shakers are wiped down. Menus are disinfected after every use.
  • Arcade games are regularly wiped down and disinfected.
  • Laser tag guns and vests are disinfected after each use.
  • Bars and bar stools are disinfected after each guest leaves the area.
  • Employees wash or sanitize hands and screens after every interaction with guests.
  • The karaoke room is sanitized after every use, and shuffleboard and bocce balls are disinfected after every use.
  • Server stations are wiped down and sanitized after every shift, or more frequently if possible. Employees wash hands as frequently as possible after handling cash.
  • If an employee has a fever or flu-like symptoms, they are asked to seek medical attention and remain home until free of symptoms.

