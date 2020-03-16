The BLVD closed as of today due to coronavirus; Temblor Brewing still open

The BLVD said it is closed as of today due to the coronavirus.

Katie Corrigan, chief operating officer of the downtown entertainment venue, said The BLVD will reopen once it has received clearance from county, state and federal officials. In the meantime, she said they will be monitoring the association.

Temblor Brewing Company, however, said it is still open for business and is operating at half-capacity in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation.

“We thank you for your support for our local business and we appreciate your responsibility when you join us and the precautions you take to keep yourself and community safe,” the company said on social media.

Temblor will close its kitchen at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In addition, the brewery said it will provide curbside service for anyone who orders takeout.