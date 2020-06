TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Bank Sports Lounge is temporarily shutting down this week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The business said on social media yesterday that it believes employees were exposed to the virus and are shutting down for about a week so all employees can get tested and the facility can be professionally sanitized.

“We are keeping everyone’s safety and health in mind, please offer us some grace as we take this time to be precautionary,” the lounge said.