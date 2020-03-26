Texas Roadhouse CEO foregoes base salary and bonus to pay employees

(KGET) — The CEO of steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse is giving up his base salary and bonus through Jan. 7 to pay front-line workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the restaurant industry.

The MarketWatch website reported CEO W. Kent Taylor began going without his base pay effective March 18.

The chain is among thousands of restaurants across the country to temporarily close dining rooms in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19. It continues to offer to-go and curbside services.

“The bottom line is these are challenging times, and we are all in this together,” Taylor said in a message on the chain’s website. “We will continue to do our best to adapt to your needs and help support every community we serve in a safe way.”

Texas Roadhouse has a location at the Valley Plaza mall.