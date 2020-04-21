Temporary employee at The Garlic Co. tested positive for COVID-19, company confirms

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A temporary employee of The Garlic Company has tested positive for COVID-19, the company has confirmed.

General Manager Keith Price said the employee’s work assignment ended that he has not been in the facility at 18602 Zerker Rd. since April 10.

Price said that The Garlic Company, as part of the requirements of its independently audited food safety plan, must have a Pandemic Response Plan. Because China has such a large influence in the US garlic market, Price said the company has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation since early January.

As part of its employee training program, all employees were trained on the Pandemic Response Plan on Feb. 5, he said. After that, the company began preparing for recommendations, guidance and mandates from public health agencies and the state government.

“We have implemented those Health Department continuing guidelines where applicable to our situation,” Price said. “We also continue to provide updated health and safety information and training to employees and supervisors as new recommendations are given by authorities. Most of those guidelines center on sanitation and social distancing.”

Since the company is a food processor, Price said it is required to have a vigorous sanitation program. Since early March, he said the company has implemented additional and continuous cleaning and sanitizing of its lunchroom and restroom facilities, among other areas.

The company has also implemented social distancing throughout its production facilities including:

Postponing capital projects and greatly limiting or eliminating contractors, vendors and visitors at the facility.

Slowing production to allow for fewer employees so we could more easily maintain social distancing.

Allowing administrative and clerical staff to work from home where possible or alternating hours/days/shifts.

Bringing in lunch trailers used in field operations and stationing them throughout the facility. This allowed employees to maintain social distancing during breaks and lunches.

Adding social distancing barriers in the production facility areas where employees may be prone to violate social distancing guidelines.

Retraining, encouraging or disciplining employees who violate social distancing requirements.

“The Garlic Company takes great pride in our employee and food safety programs, and these are just a few of the programs and procedures we have put into place to ensure the safety of our employees during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Price said. “We are continuing to update and improve those COVID-19 safety programs as we receive additional guidance from federal, state and local health departments.”