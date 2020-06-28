Coronavirus
Temblor Brewing Company temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temblor Brewing Company temporarily closed down Saturday after learning that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Don Bynum, owner of Temblor, told 17 News this afternoon that once they learned of the employee’s diagnosis, they contacted the county health department and decided to close down.

He said all employees are being tested for the virus and will remain closed until all employees test negative for COVID-19.

Bynum says they are hoping to reopen by Tuesday, June 30.

