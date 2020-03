BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, home to three gas stations and a number of restaurants, is remaining open as an essential service for those driving on Interstate 5, a representative said in an emailed statement.

“Of course, TRCC is taking every precaution possible to keep employees and customers safe during this time of need,” the email said.

The center is off I-5 at the 219-A exit.