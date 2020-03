BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - On most weekdays at 1 p.m., the Rancho Grande restaurant on Coffee Road is usually bustling with diners. But on Monday, the Mexican food establishment was empty.

The reason: Rancho Grande is doing take-out only to help combat COVID-19. Manager Daniel Avalos said the decision to go take-out only was made when the governor said all dine-in businesses are deemed non-essential, whereas take-out and delivery food businesses are essential.