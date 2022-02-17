Tehachapi Unified School District clarifies mask policy in its schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Unified School District is clarifying how it deals with students who do not wear masks at its schools, stressing that in some cases, they are being removed from the classroom.

The district says state mandates require universal masking for students and staff, but some students choose not to comply. If that happens, the district says they are removed from class and offered a chance to put one and return or move to independent study.

Parents are contacted to pick up non-compliant children, but if parents do not show up, students are supervised in a non-instructional setting and offered a free meal.

The district stresses that non-instructional setting is not detention or a punishment, though disciplinary actions may be used if students are disruptive or threaten other students’ safety or wellbeing.