Tehachapi, Rosedale, Wasco see significant surge in active coronavirus cases

The coronavirus is spreading out of control in Kern County as more cases are confirmed. Some areas of the county are seeing significant surges in active cases.

Local health officials say testing has quadrupled over the past month and more cases are being reported.

Kern saw an overwhelming amount of new cases about a month ago. Since then, it’s ballooned. The following data was collected from June 22 to July 22.

Tehachapi saw the biggest change in active with a 1,755% increase since last month. 203 people have tested positive for the virus in the area since March. 167 people are currently infected, according to Kern Public Health. Local health officials say the increase could be attributed to the spike in active cases at the prison in Tehachapi.

Meantime, the Rosedale area is seeing a surge in active cases from last month. Zip code 93312 saw a nearly 700% increase in active cases from a month ago. There are 350 active cases. Zip code 93314 isn’t far behind with a nearly 600% increase in active cases. There are 159 active cases in the area.

Wasco is another hotspot with a 747% increase in active cases from last month. There are 305 active cases in the area.

Other areas that saw a significant increase in cases include Shafter, 93313, 93311 and 93308.

To see how many active cases are in your area, click here.