Tehachapi City Council approves waiving of late fees on utility payments due to coronavirus

The Tehachapi City Council has approved a temporary deferral of utility payments for small businesses and waived late fees for all residential customers, according to the city.

The Small Business Policy is an opt-in program to defer utility payments in the months of March and April. The businesses can repay the balance spread over the following six-month period, May through October.

The opt-in program will be available to small businesses based in Tehachapi, the city said.

The waived late fees for all residential customers will also cover the months of March and April. In addition, all water shutoffs for non-payment are suspended through May 31 for residential customers.

The city said a review of the programs will be conducted in the coming weeks and could be continued on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the city manager.

“We felt if we could help both our business community and our residents with economic relief in whatever way we can might help ease some anxiety felt and aid in a little financial flexibility,” said City Manager Greg Garrett.