Teacher at Grimmway Academy tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teacher at Grimmway Academy in Shafter tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the school followed all of the public health guidelines and conducted contact tracing. The school sent out a notification to parents and staff over the weekend and held a Q and A meeting on Zoom on Sunday. According to the school, the teacher and students who were exposed are quarantining.

No one else in the cohort has any symptoms as of now, but parents were instructed to monitor their children and report if any symptoms occur, according to the school.

“This is something we take very seriously and like all schools and districts, this is a challenge we all have. It is always on our mind and we are always vigilant about it,” said Casey Yeazel, Grimmway Schools CEO.

