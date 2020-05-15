Teach of the Year finalist honored with award

KERN COUNTY, CA. (KGET)- For Joseph Andreotti’s 8th grade history class, they are in the midst of history and writing the books.

While being away from his students is challenging, he has something that makes it just a bit easier. This week, Joseph received news that he is one of three finalists for Teacher of the Year here in Kern County.

Joseph’s colleagues nominated him for the award because of his hard work and dedication to his classroom.

While the transition for him being away from his students has been tough, he is trying to make it a positive experience for them. He’s simplified his lessons and tried not to change his curriculum too much, so he didn’t overwhelm them.

But, he misses being in the classroom.

Joseph is disappointed though that he can’t celebrate both his and his students accomplishments from this year. But, he wants them to know how proud he is of each and every one of them.

Andreotti can now apply to move on to the California State Teachers of the Year Program which will be announced later this year.