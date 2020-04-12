Target employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE- This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the Target logo on a store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target reported strong fourth-quarter profits, though its sales were weighed down by weak toy and electronics sales during the crucial holiday shopping season. Target joins a string of other retailers, including Walmart, with disappointing sales during the shortest holiday shopping period since 2013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) –– An employee at the Target Distribution Center in Shafter located at 3700 Zachary Ave, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Target spokesperson.

Target released the following statement:

“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that a Target team member at our distribution center on Zachary Avenue in Shafter, California has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we’ve communicated directly with the impacted team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they’re on leave. We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the distribution center, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire distribution center team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.“