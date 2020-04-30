Target employee at Mall View Road location tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at the Target on Mall View Road has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman said.
“We’ve communicated directly with this team member, who went into quarantine and is following all health department guidelines,” the spokesman said. “We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.”
The store has been deep-cleaned and sanitized, and all employees provided with masks, gloves and thermometers.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests,” the spokesman said. “We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”