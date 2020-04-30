Target employee at Mall View Road location tests positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at the Target on Mall View Road has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman said.

“We’ve communicated directly with this team member, who went into quarantine and is following all health department guidelines,” the spokesman said. “We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.”

The store has been deep-cleaned and sanitized, and all employees provided with masks, gloves and thermometers.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests,” the spokesman said. “We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”