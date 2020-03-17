Taft schools announce temporary closures, changes in instruction because of coronavirus

School districts within the City of Taft announced changes to how classes will continue amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The Taft City School District and the Taft Union High School District said they will temporarily close at the end of the school day on March 18 until April 14.

The two districts are following guidance of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools issued Sunday.

Taft College remains open this week and scheduled classes are continuing as the school transitions to online courses over the next two weeks.

The college said it will update a list of classes that have transitioned to online instruction here.