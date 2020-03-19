Taft College set to close campus to public on March 27 due to coronavirus

Taft College is expected to be closed to the public on March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials.

Superintendent Debra Daniels said in a message to employees that it expects to have all courses online by March 25 and is working with dorm students to transition them home as all courses go online. Employees are expected to begin working from home on March 23.

The Child Development Center will be closed on Friday and the Transition to Independent Living program will move students home this weekend, Daniels said.

“By the end of the day Friday, March 27, the college will only be open with essential personnel and closed to the public,” she said.

As things stand now, the college is currently planning to re-open on April 13.