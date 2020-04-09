Taco Wednesday: Restaurant delivers 400 tacos for Memorial Hospital workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It turned out to be Taco Wednesday for workers at Memorial Hospital.

Like many restaurants, Los Panchos in Bakersfield is closed for now, but Carlos Pinto, the son of the restaurant’s owner, says volunteers wanted to help out the staff at the hospital.

“Businesses are closed down and a lot of people are making scarifices and giving their time to help those in need, and it’s just an important time to help those in need right now,” Pinto said.

Pinto adds the restaurant made over 400 tacos for hospital employees at Memorial Hospital and is asking people in Bakersfield to stay smart and stay home.

Dignity Health appreciates the outpouring of support to workers at Mercy and Memorial hospitals, and is asking volunteers and donors to contact and coordinate with the hospitals to ensure everyone’s safety.

You can learn more at Dignity Health’s donation website.