Supes approve motion to draft letter objecting to Taft prison closure, inmate transfers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During its morning meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion directing staff to draft a letter objecting to the federal Bureau of Prisons’ decision to close the Taft prison and begin transferring inmates.

Supervisor Zack Scrivner initiated the motion, which was seconded by Supervisor David Couch. The letter will be send to the BOP as well as the state Attorney General’s Office and local representatives.

“I think that right now in light of the pandemic…the move to move prisoners out of the Taft Correctional Institution and disperse them across the country flies in the face of the governor’s stay-at-home order and every directive we’re hearing to try to keep people safe and keep this pandemic contained as much as we can,” Scrivner said.

The BOP announced earlier this month that the prison will be closing by April 30 and transferring more than 1,000 inmates. More than 300 employees are expected to be laid off.