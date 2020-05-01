Supervisors to consider approving county plan on how $157M in COVID-19 support funding will be used

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a plan for how it will use its $157 million share in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county received the funding from the federal government last week and that staff has developed a plan for how the funds could be used.

The money is separated into three categories in the plan: Local government support, small business support and safety net services. The biggest chunk of the funding — $63 million — would reimburse the county for costs incurred from responding to COVID-19.

Cities would receive a total of $20 million to cover reimbursements of their costs, according to the plan.

An additional $25 million would fund Alternative Care Sites and Temporary Isolation Units in the county for up to six months.

Small businesses would receive around $35 million in support, according to the plan. The Kern County Homeless Collaborative would receive $2 million to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 while another $2 million would go to local food banks.

If the board approves the plan, the county will move forward with distributing the funding to the appropriate sources.