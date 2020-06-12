Supervisors to consider approving $7M to distribute PPE to small businesses, food boxes to seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern is looking to use $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide personal protective equipment to small businesses as well as food boxes for seniors and other vulnerable populations.

Next week, the Board of Supervisors will consider approving $5 million to provide PPE equipment and sanitation supplies to local businesses and $2 million for the Community Action Partnership of Kern to deliver food and household supplies to seniors and other at-risk groups.

Both allocations are part of a plan to spend $157 million in funding that the county received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

If approved, the $5 million will fund the county’s PPE Support Program for up to 60 days. More money may need to be approved for the program once the 60-day period is up, according to the county.

The county said the goal is to support 5,000 local small businesses with fewer than 200 employees.

The equipment would be handed out at more than a dozen distribution points across the county, such as Employers’ Training Resources offices, libraries and other facilities owned by the county.

“Kern County is acting in an extraordinary way to support our small business owners,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said. “The PPE Support Program would bring needed support to continue this reopening effort in a tangible and practical way.”

With the food program, CAPK would deliver boxes to seniors 65 years old and older at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 while shopping. Other people with serious health conditions, including younger people, would also be eligible, according to the county.

“The intent of the food delivery service is to ensure the identified population remains homebound and limit the possibility of exposure,” Alsop said.

People looking to participate in the program would need to go through a screening process over the phone to confirm eligibility, according to the county. Once that is done, they would be connected with a program assistant to set up delivery.

Participants would receive food boxes each month through the end of the year through the program. They include 70 pounds of non-perishable foods such as beans, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. TIn addition to the food, participants would also receive household cleaning supplies such as disinfectants and paper towels as well as personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.

When available, the county said it will add some fresh produce and fruit in addition to the other items.

Around 3,000 people are estimated to be served through the program each month, according to the county. They would be able to provide up to 35 meals per person per month.