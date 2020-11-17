UPDATE: Supervisors approve $360K to provide $25 gift cards to residents who get tested for COVID-19

UPDATE (10:44 a.m.): The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an allocation of $360,000 in CARES Act funding to provide up to 12,000 gift cards to residents who get tested for COVID-19.

County Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis said each participating resident can receive a $25 Visa gift card that can be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted. The gift cards are limited to one card per individual per day,.

Zervis said the gift cards will be handed out to residents who live in the 35 lowest quartile census tracts and that the distribution will be managed by Kern County Public Health. He said this effort could potentially increase COVID-19 testing in these tracts by 1,500 tests per week.

The majority of the allocated funding — $300,000 — will go toward paying for the gift cards. The remaining $60,000 will be used for administrative costs and staff time, according to the county.

Click here for a map featuring testing sites in Kern County.