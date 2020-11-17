Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

WATCH LIVE: Supervisors expected to address Kern County’s return to purple tier in morning meeting

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This morning, the Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to address the state’s announcement on Tuesday that Kern and 27 other counties are being pushed back into the purple tier as of today.

Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine is also expected to address the change as well as provide an update on local COVID-19 numbers.

The board will also consider approving funding for up to 12,000 gift cards to be handed out to residents who get tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News