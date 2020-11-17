WATCH LIVE: Supervisors expected to address Kern County’s return to purple tier in morning meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This morning, the Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to address the state’s announcement on Tuesday that Kern and 27 other counties are being pushed back into the purple tier as of today.

Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine is also expected to address the change as well as provide an update on local COVID-19 numbers.

The board will also consider approving funding for up to 12,000 gift cards to be handed out to residents who get tested for COVID-19.