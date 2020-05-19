Supervisors allow county to apply to state to move further into Phase 2; businesses could reopen this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and other businesses could be open as soon as the holiday weekend.

During its afternoon meeting today, the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously authorized the county to submit an attestation to the state that it meets new criteria for accelerating further into Phase 2. The state will then need to approve the application.

County officials said the plan is to submit the application today and that the county expects the state to take one to three days for approval, which would allow dine-in restaurants and shopping malls to open as soon as this weekend.

However, Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine clarified that in talking with the state, they “would not identify a definite timeline” but said the normal expectation is one to three days for approval.

Supervisor Zack Scrivner said there is still a possibility that the county won’t be able to move further into Phase 2 this week.

“I’m hopeful the state will move quickly for us, but we still have several hoops we need to have the state move through,” he said.

Constantine said if the county receives state approval, it would only be for Phase 2. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the state will be moving to Phase 3 as a whole.

“We’re grateful for this effort and reaching this milestone as a county, but there’s still a lot of work ahead of us,” he said. “This is a good first nod to the hard work in Kern County and how we’ve all done a good job in making us safe.”

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said there are plans to speak with local restaurateurs and retailers this week about how the acceleration of Phase 2 will work.