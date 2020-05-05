Supervisors approve request for county to develop three new free COVID-19 testing sites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More free COVID-19 testing sites will be coming to Kern County soon.

During its Tuesday morning meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a motion from Supervisor Mike Maggard requesting that the county staff establish three new free testing sites.

“Fundamental to our effort is increasing testing to determine who is covid-positive,” he said. “We need to be able to test 900 to 1,000 people a day.”

The new sites will be paid for using funding the county has received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. It was not revealed at the meeting how much this would cost.

Public Health Director Matt Constantine said these sites would be located in Delano, Taft and the Kern River Valley, although Constantine said there is still some wiggle room to change locations or add more of them.

These new sites would be in addition to the four free testing sites that have already been announced, two of which are in Bakersfield, one in Oildale and the last in Mojave. It is unknown when these sites would open or what their exact locations are.

The board also approved other requests made by Maggard, who heads the county’s newly-formed COVID-19 ad hoc committee.

The board approved a request to write and sign a letter to be submitted to the governor asking for regional variances in re-opening the local economy and allowing the county to develop its own re-opening plan.

In conjunction with this, the board approved Maggard’s request directing staff to develop readiness and containment plans for re-opening business in Kern County. Once completed, these would be presented to the county health officer.

Maggard said the plans are needed to help convince the state that the county should move further along into Phase 2 of re-opening than other counties that have been hit harder by COVID-19.