Supervisors approve four-part plan to combat COVID-19, open local economy responsibly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern supervisors Tuesday approved a four-part plan to re-open Kern’s economy Tuesday, but acknowledged parts of the Golden Empire is not ready yet.

The board unanimously approved the plan which includes action aimed at re-opening the local economy responsibly. However, the members agreed such an opening cannot happen immediately — probably not this week, they agreed — because state requirements are not yet defined.

The supervisors’ four part plan includes an ad hoc committee of local medical and business leaders with the goal of giving expertise on how to move forward.

Second, the county will institute additional testing in Delano, Taft, and the Kern River Valley, although the exact addresses are not yet known.

“We want to be identifying those that are potentially positive that we didn’t know about,” said Matthew Constantine, director of the Kern County Public Health Department.

Third, supervisors will send a letter to Gov. Gavin News requesting he allow county leaders to come up with a plan to re-open Kern instead of the state deciding.

Fourth, supervisors authorized county staff to create a readiness and containment plan, which will address how the county is prepared to re-open and how the Golden Empire would contain additional outbreaks should they occur.

Questions remain as to what else the governor wants before any county can re-open.

“We know generally what they’re looking for,” Constantine said, “but there’s a lot of components to it that have yet to be developed,” he added, referring to the Newsom administration.

Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard was emphatic that consequences will result regardless of whether the county takes action or no action at all.

“If we re-open the economy, it’s a certainty more people will be affected. And some people are going to die from that. That’s a horrible prospect,” Maggard said. “Heartbreaking that’s the case. If we do not move forward and re-open the economy, it is a certain lives will be ruined…Horrible dilemma on either side.”

How ever the county may proceed, Maggard is urging a careful approach. He delivered the following message for Kern Public Health:

“If this readiness plan and this containment plan are not completely adequate, I do not want you to attest it to the governor. It must be done safely or we can’t go forward.”

If the county decides to at least partially re-open next week, supervisors will first need to hold a special meeting. That could come as early as Monday.