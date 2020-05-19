Supervisors approve county hiring freezes, other cuts to make up for revenue losses due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern will move forward with freezing hiring, suspending nonessential purchases and implementing other cuts to make up for expected revenue losses due to COVID-19.

During its afternoon meeting today, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved several steps to cut costs as the county says revenue losses could hit between $39 million and $72 million this fiscal year and $31 million and $82 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“These are going to be difficult times going forward,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said. “There are things that may change our projections, change our recommended course of action. A lot of it depends on when and how our economy comes back.”

The actions the board approved through June 30, 2021 are: A hiring freeze of current vacant and future vacant positions, a freeze of all flexible promotions as well as a freeze on special step increments.

In addition, the county is also proposing a suspension of all nonessential capital and other nonessential purchases this fiscal year as well as a suspension of budgetary savings incentives.

Officials said these actions are based on an assumption that the impact from COVID-19 will have a limited recovery period rather than an extended one. More cuts could be necessary if the impact is prolonged.

These cuts could include across-the-board salary reductions, mandatory furloughs and early retirement incentives, according to the county.

Longer-term actions could include a restructuring of the employee compensation model, increasing employee retirement and healthcare contributions as well as eliminating retirement supplements and stipend programs.