BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this morning’s Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor David Couch said via Zoom that he was recently exposed to COVID-19.

Couch said he was informed that he was exposed to the virus on Friday and, as a precaution, is currently quarantining at home. Couch said he didn’t physically attend the meeting due to his exposure.

