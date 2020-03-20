Superior Court implements new changes resulting from coronavirus pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New changes including extending the time from when someone charged with a felony must be formally arraigned have been enacted at Kern County Superior Court as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order issued Thursday, Presiding Judge Judith K. Dulcich extended the time period from when those charged with a felony have to appear before a judge to seven days. Previously, the statutory deadline had been 48 hours.

Additionally, the time period for the holding of a preliminary hearing following arraignment has been extended from 10 to 15 court days, and the time in which a trial must be held has been extended by a maximum of 30 days.

These orders apply only to cases in which the statutory deadline would expire from March 31 to April 15.