Studio Movie Grill offering takeout menu for curbside pickup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Its theaters remain closed, but Studio Movie Grill is offering curbside pickup for those hungry for coconut chicken tenders, pretzel bites, chocolate beignets and other items from its menu.

Bottled beer and wine is also available to go, the theater announced Tuesday. Only credit cards are accepted.

“As a conscious company that cares deeply about its team members, SMG is exploring every conceivable way to keep them working while staying safe and healthy as well as offering our local communities additional food options,” founder and CEO Brian Schultz said in a news release.

To order, click here.

Studio Movie Grill in Bakersfield is located at 2733 Calloway Drive.

Additionally, the company is offering a selection of “virtual screenings” that includes titles from Film Movement and Magnolia. To rent, click here.