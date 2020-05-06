Storm hasn’t hit, but local medical professionals are bracing for it — psychologically

You’ve seen the news stories from New York and elsewhere — medical professionals pushed to the brink, many of them victims themselves. Who is caring for them? And how is watching their ordeal affecting doctors and nurses in Bakersfield?

We’ve seen examples of emotional distress and exhaustion in medical communities across the U.S., even PTSD in some cases. In Bakersfield, we’ve been much more fortunate. You might think the attitude in the local medical community is, let’s keep it that way. And that might seem like an easy goal to achieve.

One thousand positive tests for COVID-19 and 11 deaths is a walk in the park compared to what health care workers in New York are going through — 319,000 confirmed cases in New York state, and 19,000 deaths.

But the devastating toll on health care workers elsewhere has really hit home for Kern County medical workers. Undoubtedly many can grasp the agony of the Manhattan ER doctor, Lorna Breen, who committed suicide April 24. Her family members say she was tortured by the fact that she she couldn’t do more to help her patients.

Here that sense of not being able to do more arises from the fact that the coronavirus has been more underwhelming than overwhelming.

Desiree Brandon, director of professional nursing practice at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, likens it to a storm on the horizon that never strikes.

“The way that we’ve looked at it is, it’s similar to preparing for a Category 5 hurricane,” Brandon said. “… We’re watching it spin over on the East Coast, as we do. And we’re preparing as best as we can, based on what we think may happen that may possibly protect us. But there still is the stress and the anxiety that goes along with that preparation, that unknown, as to how it’s going to impact you.”

Chaplain Tony Andrews of Adventist Health Bakersfield agrees that for local health care workers the lull is not dissimilar to an army battalion frustrated to see the enemy take the battle to another front.

“Kind of near the end (of our response to the crisis) is this disillusionment that’s happening where everything (is more clam than expected),” Andrews said. “Things have kind of settled down, at least in our region, where the activity wasn’t as high as maybe what we’re seeing on TV.”

The anxiety of this wait is multiplied by the anxieties the rest of us are feeling.

“The stress of the unknown, not just how it will impact the hospital and your workplace, but how it will impact your family personally,” Brandon said. “Our staff members, as well as being healthcare professionals, they’re moms and dads, they’re brothers and sisters. … so there’s kind of a cumulative stress.”

Local medical professionals seem to be handling these stresses pretty well so far. The key is, they have to be ready if that ever changes. So far, so good.