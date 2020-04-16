Stockdale Moose Lodge to offer free spaghetti lunch to first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stockdale Moose Lodge will cook up a free spaghetti lunch next week for first responders as a way of showing appreciation for their continued work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-thru lunch will be offered to the employees of the Bakersfield Police Department, Bakersfield Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

“We will be social distancing and safely preparing the food in our Lodge kitchen, and delivering to their vehicles in our parking area,” said an email regarding the event.

The lodge is located at 905 Stine Road.