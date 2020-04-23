Coronavirus
Stockdale Moose Lodge gives free lunches to emergency workers

by: Norma Hernandez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteers came together to serve free lunch for first responders at Stockdale Moose Lodge.

Wednesday afternoon, Stockdale Moose Lodge gave out a free spaghetti meal, bread and cookies by drive-thru to firefighters, law enforcement, and hall ambulance workers.

Other businesses pitched in to help out with the event.

Pyrenees French Bakery donated the food, Loop Electric donated Girl Scout cookies and Automation Electric collected cash to help organize the distribution.

