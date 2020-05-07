Stewards Inc. donates $2,100 for supplies to help seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stewards Inc. donated $2,100 to help the ongoing donation drive for low income seniors.

The money donated will go towards buying more food and essential supplies that are in demand. City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez said on top of the donation, the staff of the non-profit will also donate their time to volunteer at the drop off sit for the donation drive.

“We know that even during the good times there are many vulnerable seniors many folks who are experiencing food insecurity, who are well undeserved,” said Gonzales.

Helping the drive has been a community effort with other organizations helping out as well. Christmas for Seniors and the Christian Real Estate Fellowship have collected supplies while CityServe and the Department for Aging and Adult Services have helped connect seniors with these services.

To donate supplies, items are accepted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1421 L St.

Seniors in need of supplies can call Christmas for Seniors at 703-8893 or Christian Real Estate Fellowship at 809-5260.