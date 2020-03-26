Stay At Home Date Night: Local businesses deliver date night experience to your door

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You may be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean date-night is canceled.

Jennifer Sanderson, a local event planner came up with an idea for couples to maintain the spark while stuck indoors.

“I started reading about a lot of people that were really sad because they couldn’t celebrate special moments, so that’s how I came up with Stay At Home Date Night,” said Jennifer Sanderson, local event planner.

Stay At Home Date Night is an experience put together by local businesses across the county and delivered to your front door.

“Last weekend we had flowers from House of Flowers, we had candles from Oleander and Palm, we had food from The Kitchen and wine, we had chicken from Autonomy Farms,” said Sanderson. “[We’re] really just trying to create a local vibe and have something you can make at home and make it really fun.”

Stay At Home Date Night incorporates different businesses every week.

“If any business wants to reach out to me, we’re still looking to put together more packages,” said Sanderson.

Making each week’s stay at home date night experience unique.

“It’s not just going out and picking up food,” said Sanderson. “It’s creating this whole moment. Put your kids to bed, set up the table, light the candles, bring a little of that magic that you’re looking for to your house.”

All while helping various local businesses around town.

“Income just dried up for most small businesses in our town, so anything you can do like this, is great,” said Sanderson.

Pricing for stay at home date night will vary every week depending on the participating businesses. This weekend’s tropical-themed date night experience is $97.

Stay At Home Date Night is only available Friday and Saturdays. Organizers emphasize they are specifically creating the experience to be available on those days to allow for people to support other local restaurants the rest of the week.

To place your order for Stay At Home Date Night email info@venueunknown.com.