SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The capacity of intensive care units has dropped to 3 percent statewide and the governor is urging people to stay home.

The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a tweet Friday saying an emergency alert has been issued for the Bay Area region, and all Bay Area counties are under a stay-at-home order. He urged all Californians to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and stay home if possible.

“This crisis is real & lives are on the line,” the tweet said.