State to wait until June 15 to lift mask mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California will wait until June 15 to lift its mask mandate and allow fully vaccinated residents to go without a mask in most settings.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for the change while the state continues its focus on delivering vaccines, especially in underserved communities.

“Until June 15, when California plans to fully reopen the economy, California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place,” he said.

June 15 is also the date when the state says it plans to fully reopen if case rates remain low.

As of May 3, face coverings are no longer required outdoors except at crowded events, and for unvaccinated people, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation and schools, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status,” Ghaly said.

