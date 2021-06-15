LIVE: State drawing 10 winners today to receive $1.5M each as part of Vax for the Win program

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom will draw 10 winners to receive $1.5 million each, for a total of $15 million, as part of the final cash prize drawing in the state’s $116.5 million Vax for the Win program.

The drawing will take place during a press conference being held at Universal Studios Hollywood at 10:30 a.m.

To date, the program has selected 30 winners to receive $50,000 each, for a total of $1.5 million, and is providing $100 million in $50 prepaid or grocery cards for newly vaccinated people while supplies last.

Since Vax for the Win launched, the state said about 2 million vaccine doses have been reported, including over 838,000 Californians who started their vaccination process. In total, the state has administered nearly 40 million vaccine doses and more than 70 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose.