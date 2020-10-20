State: Theme parks, sporting events allowed to resume operations starting with counties in ‘moderate’ tier

The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Smaller theme parks can reopen if their county is in the orange “moderate” tier, according to new state guidelines released on Tuesday.

The state said these smaller parks must limit capacity to 25 percent or 500 people, whichever is fewer. They may only open outdoor attractions and must limit ticket sales to visitors who live in the same county.

Large theme parks, such as Disneyland, won’t be able to reopen until their county is in the lowest reopening tier, the yellow “minimal” tier, according to the state.

Once reopened, all theme parks must implement a reservation system and screen guests for COVID-19 symptoms, the guidance says. Face coverings will also be required in the parks.

The state also released new guidance on professional sporting events at outdoor stadiums. They will be allowed to resume at 20 percent capacity in counties that are in the moderate tier.

Ticket sales must be restricted to customers within a 120-mile radius, according to the guidelines. There must be assigned seats and requires that eating and drinking be done in assigned seats only.