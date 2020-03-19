State tax filing deadline pushed back to July 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state tax filing deadline has now been pushed back to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on their health and safety during these challenging times,” State Controller Betty T. Yee said in a statement.

The Franchise Tax Board said it is postponing the filing and payment deadlines for tax returns and tax payments for 2019, and 2020 first and second quarter estimate payments, LLC taxes fees, and non-wage withholding payments.

Taxpayers do not need to file a special claim for the extension. It is being granted to all taxpayers.

The FTB is encouraging taxpayers to continue to file their taxes to get refunds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously issued an executive order pushing the back the filing deadline until June 15.